LA Animal Hospital Alerts Public of Overload in Emergency Vet Services

A surge in the number of pets adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to major increase in business at veterinary hospitals, causing longer wait times, staff shortages and frustrated pet owners, officials from a SoCal veterinary hospital company said Monday.

"The veterinary industry is under huge strain to meet the demand, with emergency room visits across all of our hospitals sky-rocketing," ACCESS Special Animal Hospitals Director of Operations Leah Basinais said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Adopt a pet, if you can through NBC4's Clear the Shelters Campaign. Angie Crouch reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

"Unfortunately, six- to eight-hour wait times are not unusual, and occasions when our emergency rooms reach full capacity and are unable to accept new patients are more frequent. And it's not just our hospitals -- we often get phone calls from desperate pet owners telling us we are the fifth hospital they called and that no one could take them."

ACCESS officials said primary care vets are also impacted, often unable to take on new pet patients. That overload can lead to pet owners taking their animals to emergency animal hospitals like ACCESS for non-emergencies.

According to ACCESS, the American Pet Products Association estimates that more than 11 million pets were adopted between March and November of 2020, contributing to the influx of vet emergency room visits.

ACCESS recommended that pet owners: