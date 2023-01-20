LA Animal Services Offers Discount Adoptions for City Residents

LA Animal Services announced it will offer Los Angeles city residents discounted adoption fees this weekend at all six locations to help clear the shelters.

“With our centers at capacity, we're encouraging Angelenos to adopt or foster a new pet by offering reduced adoption fees,'' Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services Annette Ramirez said. "Our centers are filled with an abundance of dogs, cats, rabbits and pocket pets ready to go home with you."

Dogs and cats adopted from the LA Animal Services are already spayed, neutered, vaccinated, licensed and microchipped. The adoption fees for dogs are $51, and $75 for puppies. That excludes a $20 dog license fee. Cats are available for $12.50, and kittens for $25.

Pet adopters will receive a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, providing up to $250 for follow-up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoption.

Canine companions are also eligible for free dog training classes at the Paws for Life K9 Rescue People & Pet Innovation Center in Mission Hills.

Locations where animals can be adopted include:

East Valley: 14409 Vanowen St., Van Nuys;

Harbor: 957 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro;

Chesterfield Square/South Los Angeles: 1850 W. 60th St., Los Angeles;

West Los Angeles: 11361 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles;

West Valley: 20655 Plummer St., Chatsworth;

North Central: 3201 Lacy St., Los Angeles;

For more information, go to https://www.laanimalservices.com/.