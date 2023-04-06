LA Animal Services Participates in Open Arms Challenge to Increase Adoptions

The Los Angeles Animal Services joins 23 organizations across the country Thursday in the Open Arms Challenge, which aims to increase new approaches to encourage inclusivity and increase pet adoptions.

"We are thrilled to be participating in the Open Arms Challenge as we are always looking for new opportunities to further engage with the diverse communities who call Los Angeles home," said Annette Ramirez, interim general manager for LA Animal Services. "As part of the challenge, we're creating messages that encourage fostering and adopting a pet translated in the top 10 languages spoken in the city."

Dogs and cats adopted from any of the six animal shelters in the city will already be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, licensed and microchipped.

In addition, adoptions through LA Animal Services will receive a VCA Healthy Start Certificate, which provides up to $250 of follow-up veterinary care within the first 14 days of adoptions.

Animal services will also reduce adoptions fees in the following weekends:

Saturday and Sunday: Woofies and Meow-Meows: The Paula Kent Meehan Foundation will offer reduce adoption for dogs by $50, and will waive cat and kitten adoption fees.

April 15 and 16: Spring Fling Adoption Weekend: LA Animal Services will offer reduced adoption fees for dogs $51; puppies $75 (excluding license fee); cats $12.50; and kittens $25.

April 29 and 30: National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day Weekend: LA Animal Services will offer reduced adoption fees for dogs $51; puppies $75 (excluding license fee); cats $12.50; and kittens $25.

To see animals in need of fostering or adoption, go here.