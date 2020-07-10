LA Archdiocese Cemeteries and Mortuaries Reopen

Reopening California

Safety and distancing protocols will be in place as funeral services and cemetery visitations resume at Catholic cemeteries.

By City News Service

Sarah Reingewirtz/Getty Images

The Catholic Cemeteries & Mortuaries of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced Friday that funeral services and cemetery visitations can resume with adherence to safety and distancing protocols to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We have been working diligently with state and local officials to ensure the safety of our patrons, visitors and staff while continuing uninterruptedly in our sacred ministry to provide essential services to families during these challenging times," Doug Farruggia, the chief operating officer of the Cemeteries & Mortuaries of the L.A. Archdiocese, said in a statement. "We are pleased to share that our 11 Catholic cemetery and mortuary locations have reinstated normal visitation hours and funeral services while maintaining safety and distancing guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19."

Patrons, visitors and staff at the 11 cemeteries and mortuaries in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties will be able to resume funeral and graveside services without attendance limits, as well as resume normal visitation hours.

More information is available online.

