LA-Area Urban Search and Rescue Teams Get $2.4 Million in FEMA Grants

By City News Service

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded grantes totaling $2.4 million to Los Angeles city and county urban search and rescue teams, it was announced Tuesday.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Los Angeles, chair of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee, said city team will receive $1.18 million, and the county's squad will get $1.26 million.

"I am so pleased to celebrate these FEMA grants to support urban search and rescue teams in our Los Angeles-area communities," she said. "These teams provide invaluable emergency response support, including searching for survivors of disasters, providing lifesaving medical care, and stabilizing damaged structures."

