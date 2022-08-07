White House

LA Bank Executive One of Three Killed in Lightning Strike Near White House

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 29-year-old bank executive from Los Angeles has been identified as one of three people killed in a lightning strike across the street from the White House last week.

Brooks Lambertson lived in downtown Los Angeles and was the manager of partnership marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers prior to joining City National Bank, according to a statement from the bank issued Saturday. 

“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity. His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country,'' the statement said.

Lambertson was in Washington, D.C. on business. Also killed in the strike Thursday night was a Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary.

Lambertson graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor's degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration and a concentration in sports management.

This article tagged under:

White HouseWashington D.C.lightning strike
