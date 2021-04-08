The La Brea Tar Pits on Wilshire Boulevard will reopen Thursday following a COVID-19-forced closure.

It joins its sister museum, the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park, which reopened to the public April 1. The William S. Hart Museum in Newhall remains closed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters

"The Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits have brought joy to generations of Angelenos for more than a century," Lori Bettison-Varga, president and director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, said when announcing the reopening plans. "We are thrilled to welcome the community back inside them after a full year of closure and to make them more accessible for all Angelenos."

She continued, "As museums of, for and with LA, we have been witnessing the impact that our outdoor spaces have on visitors, as they return to our Butterfly and Spider Pavilion and connect with nature. In that spirit, while the world strives to heal from the pandemic, we are more committed than ever to providing opportunities that inspire curiosity, relaxation and wonder."

Public health protocols will limit the museums to 50% of capacity.

Advance ticket purchases with reserved times will be required for all guests, along with face coverings. All visitors will be provided with styluses so they can use touch screens in the museum without having to make physical contact with them.

Some attractions at the museums will remain closed because they don't allow for required physical distancing.

For more information, visit tarpits.org.