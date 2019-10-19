Breast cancer survivors, volunteers and community members walked through Los Angeles Saturday to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.
The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk, organized by the American Cancer Society, began at 8 a.m. that morning following a kickoff event at Grand Park, where NBC4 and Telemundo 52 representatives — including survivors — once again served as emcees.
Last year, the walk raised approximately $250,000 to fund breast cancer research, resources and support. This year, organizers intend to raise nearly twice that amount by Saturday, $400,000.
Similar events occurred Saturday in other cities, including in Montgomery in Alabama, Dallas in Texas and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania.
