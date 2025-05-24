LA business owners detail recovery process from George Floyd protests 5 years later

Five years after the George Floyd protests took a violent turn with the looting of businesses across Los Angeles, some of the business owners say they've struggled to recover, while others didn’t at all.

Eric Obba Totton was among the thousands who gathered in the street to protest the death of George Floyd in Long Beach. Totton carried out a message that led to his non-profit “Dreamz into Goals” a year later.

“George Floyd was a pent-up aggression from years of abuse from the police,” said Totton. “I wanted to heal the community“

Thomas Liu, the owner of Loose Leaf Boba Company, had to board up his store in downtown Long Beach as peaceful protests that he supported suddenly took a violent turn.

“There was definitely a lot of anger watching everything unfold," said Lui. “We thought everything was going to be normal, everything was ok. Unfortunately, it was a crazy night.”

Walter Lowry, owner of “Table Art” in LA’s Fairfax district, believes that prosecutors' handling of Floyd's case led to the national protests and eventually the looters.

“To this day, I condemn the prosecutors in Minneapolis," said Lowry. “The demonstrations were different from the riots, it was not the same people.”

Those rioters looted Lowry's store as he watched live on surveillance cameras from home.

"We were breached around 8:20 and I watched until about 1:30 in the morning and we were pretty much done. They took what they wanted to take or break," said Lowry.

Lowry never reopened on Melrose and moved to a new location at the Pacific Art Design Building, with more security.

When Albert Daniel opened up his candy shop in Long Beach, security was top of mind after seeing rioters devastate his friend's shop in the downtown area.

“A lot of people that were small business owners worked so hard, it cost thousands of dollars and they lost it because you’re upset, we’re all upset, but we’re not looting, we’re not breaking windows, we should be supporting each other and not breaking each other down," said Daniel, owner of Chef Albert Petites Sweets.

For Black owned businesses, some did not survive past the protests in Long Beach. But for those that did, they vividly remember their windows being boarded up and worried about what might come next.

Maxie Viltz, owner of Village Treasures, shared photos with NBC4 of the protests five years ago. Viltz had hope that the message of justice and equality would be louder than the looting and the rioting and sustain itself beyond the destruction.

“The national guard was everywhere," said Viltz. “I don’t think it sustained itself the way I had hoped it would.”

5 years later, She says the struggle for justice persists and business has never been the same.

“That incident did not really help as far as I’m concerned," said Viltz.