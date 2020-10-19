LA Cannabis Department to Start Taking Applications for Delivery, Distribution and Other Services

The Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation will begin accepting applications for licenses for cannabis delivery, distribution, non-volatile manufacturing and testing labs beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until further notice.

Unlike storefront retail and cultivation licenses, DCR officials said Los Angeles has not placed a limit on the number of cannabis delivery, distribution, non-volatile manufacturing and testing lab licenses that may be issued citywide.

Delivery application processing will be available only to previously verified Social Equity Applicants program applicants, DCR officials said. Information regarding how to be verified as a Social Equity Individual Applicant under the expanded eligibility verification criteria will be provided later this year.

The DCR's Licensing Portal was temporarily disabled around noon today and is scheduled to be offline until noon Tuesday for internal maintenance in preparation for new application processing.

During that time, DCR officials said existing users will be unable to log in and new accounts cannot be created. In addition, any partially completed 2021 annual renewal applications will be cleared from the system, which will require any applicants who were in the process of completing a 2021 temporary approval renewal application to restart the renewal application process.

All applicants for the licenses available beginning Tuesday are required to complete a pre-application review process. After being deemed eligible for further processing, applicants will be required to complete the temporary approval process in order to receive temporary authorization to engage in commercial cannabis activity.

Prospective applicants can get information to prepare for both the pre-application review process and the temporary approval process ahead of time here.