LA car detail shop owner worked on 1988 Buick for Kendrick Lamar's halftime show

During Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, performers were seen streaming out of a 1988 Buick on stage that was detailed by a Los Angeles entrepreneur who the show producers found on Google.

Tyler Burns, owner of a A1 Auto Spa in the South Bay, has been detailing cars for about six years.

He said he was contacted about doing something for the Super Bowl about two months ago. And although he was not told whose car it was he would be working on, he started to put the pieces together.

“I couldn't talk about it, I had to hold my breath for two months pretty much before I could say anything,” Burns said, explaining how he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement before even stepping onto the premises.

Burns said he was initially asked to do paint correction on the 1988 Buick that was heavily oxidized.

“Kendrick's my favorite rapper so I was like, let me make sure I get this done,” Burns said.

“I just want to give a shout out to, you know, the company that took care of me. All Access they took care of me, they set me up with this and then I want to shout out Kendrick, you know for having this available," Burns said. "You know that car wouldn't have been there if he wasn't doing what he was doing right now.”

With a tight deadline, Burns had to work quickly during a six-hour window.

Although he did not get a chance to watch the Super Bowl, Burns said he did get to see the car as he watched the halftime show on his phone.

“I open the phone. I thought, cool. There's my car. He's standing on it. He's scratching the hood. He's gonna you know, give me PTSD,” Burns said. “But It was great, you know, I was happy to see it, I was happy to see my work.”