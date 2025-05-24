LA Catholic school students head to Vatican to honor Pope Francis

Four students from Los Angeles-area Catholic high schools will visit the Vatican to participate in a memorial service for Pope Francis while hoping to meet the new head of the Catholic Church, the Los Angeles Archdiocese confirmed Friday.

The students are part of “Scholas,” a program that Pope Francis started when he was a bishop to bring young people from diverse backgrounds together.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Los Angeles teens will be joined by other students from New York and across the globe to attend Pope Francis’ tomb and gather at the Synod Hall where the Catholic cardinals convened before entering the conclave during their week-long trip.

The group also requested to meet the new leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo, during their week-long visit. The Vatican was yet to confirm the in-person meeting, an official said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sophia Reyes, a junior at Bishop Conaty-Our Lady of Loretto High School, will be visiting Rome for the first time after working with the Scholas program for two years. The 17-year-old said she and her friends were devastated when Pope Francis passed, but she hopes to honor his legacy through community advocacy.

“(Pope Francis) really spoke for all of us,” Reyes explained. “As a youth, I really admired h8im and how he was just so close to the community.”

Reyes said as the lessons from Pope Francis have been a guiding light for her during the uncertain times, she looks forward to visiting his tomb to “give honor and respect.”

“The Our Father prayer really makes me think of how everything in the world is right now,” the teen reflected. “I know (Pope Francis) will always be there for us, so that’s a good prayer that reminds me of him.”

The high school junior said she and her friends are anxious to find out whether Pope Leo, the first American pope, will have time for them while they’re in Rome.

“No one would know how to react, but I’d be overjoyed by meeting the new pope,” Reyes said. “I hope we could just get to chat with him and see what he has to say. Spending a little time with him would be amazing.”

Reyes said if she gets to meet Pope Leo, she would invite him to visit Los Angeles while asking him to pray for youth as young people navigate hardships and challenges.

“I’d like to tell h8im to pray for all these kids from schools and from all over the world, especially right now,” the student said.

The international trip organized through Scholas also has support from Los Angeles leaders including Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and Councilmember Monica Rodiriguez.

“During these challenging times, I’m proud to uplift young people who are leading with heart, integrity, and purpose,” Horvath said in a statement. “The Scholas Rome Experience reflects Pope Francis’s call for a culture of encounter — empowering students to engage in meaningful dialogue, build global solidarity, and grow as change makers rooted in service.”

The participating teens will renew their commitment to carrying Pope Francis’ legacy of inclusion and empowerment, the archdiocese said.