LA City Attorney declines charges against most UCLA, USC campus protesters

The office declined to file charges stemming from 205 arrests made on May 1 and 5, 2024, at UCLA, along with 40 others made at UCLA on May 6, 2024.

By City News Service

Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters show their support for their respective causes at the University of California Los Angeles campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office announced Friday it has declined to file charges against hundreds of people arrested in pro-Palestinian and counterprotests on the UCLA and USC campuses last year, citing insufficient evidence.

In a statement, the City Attorney's Office stated that after reviewing more than 300 arrests from the mass protests in April and May of 2024, criminal cases were declined for most people "for evidentiary reasons or due to a university's failure or inability to assist in identification or other information needed for prosecution."

Misdemeanor charges were filed against two people, both stemming from alleged actions on the UCLA campus that were "separate and apart from protesting," although no specifics on their individual actions were provided.

Both people were charged with simple battery, while one was also charged with brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The other person was also charged with false imprisonment and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Three other people were referred to a City Attorney Hearing, which is a diversion proceeding designed to be an alternative to prosecution.

"After careful consideration, we are filing criminal charges against two individuals and sending three others to City Attorney Hearings," City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto said in a statement. "I want to thank the attorneys in my Criminal Branch for their dedication to the rule of law and their commitment to objectively evaluating the evidence and referrals received on each of these matters."

The office declined to file charges stemming from 205 arrests made on May 1 and 5, 2024, at UCLA, along with 40 others made at UCLA on May 6, 2024.

It also declined to file any charges stemming from 93 arrests made at an April 24 mass protest at USC.

