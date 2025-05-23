The approved proposal could reduced layoffs, city officials said.

The Los Angeles City Council approved a revised budget for the upcoming fiscal year, setting aside nearly $14 billion in expenditure.

The approved budget for fiscal year 2025-2026 is projected to slow down police hiring while curbing spending plans.

The City Council touted that the proposal would preserve some core services and save 1,000 jobs.

In a 12-3 vote, the City Council advanced a menu of changes to Mayor Karen Bass' original budget, which called for 1,647 layoffs and the elimination of 1,053 vacant positions that would be used, in part, to address a roughly $1 billion deficit. The deficit is a result of overspending, costly liability payouts, lower tax revenues, labor contracts and fire recovery, among other challenges.

Council members Monica Rodriguez, John Lee and Traci Park voted against the revised spending plan.