LA City Council Allocates $10 Million To Forgive Trash Pickup Debt Accrued Due to Pandemic

The Los Angeles City Council allocated $10 million to forgive trash pick-up debt that low-income Los Angeles residents accrued in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 23,000 Bureau of Sanitation accounts qualify for the funding, which totals $7.95 million in debt for trash pickup services, according to a report by the Chief Legislative Analyst. The city's allocation Friday includes $8 million to forgive that debt and $2 million for debt relief in the next fiscal year.

“Although we are in a much better place now as a city, families are still hurting from the pandemic,” said Council President Nury Martinez. “These funds are coming to Angelenos at a crucial time when so many communities are focused on finding financial stability. Whether it's paying for trash to be picked up or helping our neighbors keep the lights on, this city is committed to seeing Angelenos through to the other side of this pandemic”

Customers that qualify for the relief will have it automatically applied to their bills through the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power by late June or early July, Martinez' office said. No action is required from qualified customers.

“We understand that many customers were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and these funds will go a long way toward providing much needed relief to thousands of customers,'' said LADWP General Manager and Chief Engineer Martin Adams.

“We also encourage any customer who remains behind on their LADWP bill to sign-up for an extended payment plan at www.ladwp.com/cares”