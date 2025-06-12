LA City Council approves bypassing open meetings law for emergency sessions

The City Council on Wednesday approved a motion allowing it to bypass the state's open meeting law in order to respond to Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity and related protests.

The council voted 14-0 vote to approve Special Order 1. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez was absent during the vote.

Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson introduced the motion under Council Rule 23, which allows for a vote on an item not posted on the council's agenda if it determines by a two-thirds vote that pursuant to state law there is a need to take immediate action and that the need for action came to the attention of the city after posting of the agenda.

"In order to keep our residents safe, it is imperative that members of the Los Angeles City Council receive updates from state and local officials, including the Los Angeles Police Department, about the conditions on our city's streets," the motion reads. "However, the Brown Act's noticing and public hearing requirements make it impossible for council members to receive the required briefings in a timely manner."

Government Code Section 54956.5(b)(1) allows a legislative body to hold a meeting without providing 24 hours' notice or posting requirements, according to a statement from Harris-Dawson's office.

"Special Order 1 was implemented to ensure that city officials and the public receive critical updates as quickly as possible during rapidly changing events. This step became necessary so that your local government could respond effectively and efficiently,'' the statement said. "Because the information being shared may be sensitive or confidential, these meetings will not be broadcast. However, they are intended to support fast, informed coordination among city leaders while still following the law."

Harris-Dawson's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how long Special Order 1 will be in effect.