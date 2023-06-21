LA adds new locations to RV parking restrictions list

What to Know The city is designating six more locations to its list of areas with overnight parking restrictions.

The city council approved the resolution after residents expressed safety concerns.

The new locations include Westminster Avenue, Glencoe Avenue, Ocean Park Boulevard, Westgate Avenue, Pershing Drive and Alvern Circle.

The Los Angeles City Council approved a resolution this week to minimize RV and oversized vehicles in some West Los Angeles area neighborhoods.

It’s been a controversial issue between residents and people living inside their vehicles. The city is designating six more locations in Council District 11, like Ocean Park Boulevard, to the no overnight parking list over safety and parking concerns. The move has both sides speaking up.

The district includes several West LA neighborhoods, Venice, Playa del Rey, Westchester, Ladera, Mar Vista and Pacific Palisades.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“I’ve been here for about six years,” Carlos Aviles, an RV tenant, said.

Aviles claims to be happy with his carefree lifestyle inside this RV. He is one of many who will now be forced to move between the overnight hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The city council approved the resolution after residents expressed safety concerns.

“They dump garbage, let their dogs off leash, dump sewage. It’s an intrusion,” Mourchette Van Helsdingen, a Mar Vista resident, said.

Van Helsdingen has three RV units parked across from her house. She says something needs to be done to prevent them from parking throughout the neighborhoods.

“There should not be camping in the city,” Van Helsdingen said.

On Tuesday, the LA City Council approved new locations to an already growing list of parking bans which include Westminster Avenue, Glencoe Avenue, Ocean Park Boulevard, Westgate Avenue, Pershing Drive and Alvern Circle.

Councilwoman Traci Park’s office said via email that the effort is a result of little off-street parking and in need of immediate parking relief.

Another man living in his RV said it is his home and where he creates his art to make a living. It’s a place he now has to leave over what he says is unsettling neighbors.

“They tell me to move sometimes and they make it uncomfortable. That's why I'm painting Mr. Rogers on the RV and I tell them 'Hello Neighbor,'” the man said.

It’s a controversial issue that will soon have signs about the no overnight parking and towing warnings that the Department of Transportation will be enforcing.