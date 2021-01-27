Los Angeles

LA City Council Passes Motions Aimed at Equitable Vaccine Distribution

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that she was concerned about the relatively small number of health care workers being vaccinated in South Central Los Angeles.

In this Jan. 7, 2021, nurse Bethlehem Gurmu (L) receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from public health nurse Kathy Luu as staff members are vaccinated at the Ararat Nursing Facility in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Officials will come up with a strategy for equitable distribution of vaccines with priority given to low-income communities of color and essential workers who are people of color.
  • It'll look at ways Los Angeles can use Gov. Gavin Newsom's $300 million vaccine budget proposal on a public outreach campaign for communities of color.
  • LA County is moving to open up more vaccination sites, including two locations on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Center campus and three Rite Aid pharmacies.

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed two motions Wednesday with the goal of making Los Angeles' vaccine distribution equitable and inoculating low-income communities of color.

Both motions were introduced by Council President Nury Martinez.

The first one instructs the Chief Legislative Analyst to work with the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Department of General Services to identify city facilities, particularly in higher risk communities and low income communities of color, that could be used to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside

Pair to Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing Riverside Store Clerk

wildlife

90-Pound Mountain Lion Discovered In Santa Monica Mountains

The second one instructs the Chief Legislative Analyst to:

  • report back to City Council with a strategy for equitable distribution of vaccines with priority given to low-income communities of color and essential workers who are people of color; and
  • report back to City Council with information on Gov. Gavin Newsom's $300 million vaccine budget proposal and how Los Angeles can use that fund on a public outreach campaign for communities of color.

"Equitable allocation and distribution of the vaccine is critical to Los Angeles, especially to the communities who (bear) the brunt of this outbreak," Martinez said in one of the motions. "The purpose of the vaccine is to prevent the spread of the virus but it must be the city of Los Angeles' goal to ensure that the spread stops at the highest risk areas first.

"This includes Black, Latino, (Asian-Pacific Islander), and other communities of color that are home to essential workers."

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that she was concerned about the relatively small number of health care workers being vaccinated in South Central Los Angeles.

While she noted that health care workers get vaccinated at work rather than at home, she said the county is moving aggressively to open up more vaccination sites in that area, including two locations on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Center campus and three Rite Aid pharmacies.

"The one issue that we don't want to have driving low numbers is lack of access," Ferrer said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angelescoronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us