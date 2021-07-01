LA City Council to Vote on Ordinance Limiting Where Homeless Encampments Can Exist

The LA City Council is set to vote Thursday on a new city ordinance that, if approved, could ban homeless encampments from public sidewalks and parks in the city of Los Angeles.

Homeless encampments have taken over many Los Angeles sidewalks and parks. City officials have a new plan to stop it, after some debate over whether or not to resume enforcement of previous "anti-camping" laws suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Getty Images

On Wednesday, the LA City Attorney drafted a new ordinance that would ban homeless encampments from blocking the public right of way on sidewalks and doorways, and within 500 feet of sensitive locations like schools, parks, shelters and libraries.

The previous anti-camping laws prohibited tents during daytime hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"We should be leading with services and housing for people experiencing homelessness," said Mike Feurer, "but by the same token our public spaces need to be safe and accommodating for everyone and there need to be clear rules."

Residents in some locations are eager to see new rules enforced.

"This is a step in the right direction," said Rick Swinger, a Venice Beach resident who has been documenting the homeless problem in the area for several years. He's posted cell phone video of encampments and fights on the streets online.

Swinger said he's tired of cleaning up human feces outside his door, and supports the city's proposed ban on sidewalk camping.

"This is worse than third world country conditions - because no other country allows unlimited sidewalk camping," Swinger said.

Civil rights attorney Carol Sobel, on the other hand, says the ordinance doesn't fix the problem — it just criminalizes homelessness. People living on the street who don't comply with the rule voluntarily are subject to misdemeanor fines, or even arrest.

"$229 a night to put somebody in jail — you could get them a motel for the week!" Sobel said. "What are we thinking?"

City attorney Feurer said law enforcement would be a last resort, with street teams first doing outreach to homeless individuals. Under the new ordinance, the city would have to offer services first, and give 14 days notice to give people time to move their belongings.

"We have models for how this can work in a way that is both clear and effective on one hand and humane on the other," Feurer said. "That’s the balance we need in Los Angeles."