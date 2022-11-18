LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why

Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving.

The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. to mark the start of the campaign. MADD's longest-running designated driver and public awareness program highlights efforts to save lives during one of the most dangerous times of the year on the nation's roadways -- the holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

Always designate a non-drinking unimpaired driver, arrange for ride share or use public transportation to get yourself and your loved ones home safely this holiday season. https://t.co/3AIfyFZyne #NoMoreVictims #TOOFS #Waymo pic.twitter.com/dOa8BsxTDp — MADD (@MADDOnline) November 17, 2022

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

From 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve through New Year's Eve in 2020, there were 1,133 drunken driving fatalities across the nation, accounting for 30% of all traffic fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The campaign asks drivers to tie a red ribbon -- or more recently place red ribbon magnets or decals -- on their car as a reminder to always designate a non-drinking driver. Its name stems from when people would use the phrase ``tie one on'' as slang for consuming alcohol.