LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance

The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is.

She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs.

On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up in an RV on LA streets becomes more unbearable without a generator to help keep the air running.

"I just lost my house," said a man living in his RV.

This man did not want to show his face but offered to share his story just as he returned to his RV Tuesday on Forest Lawn Drive after a gas run.

He says his $3,500 a month rent in Burbank became too much to handle and opted instead to move here four months ago.

He explained that his monthly expense now versus when he was paying rent is almost nothing, in comparison.

This man joins thousands more on LA's streets even after the May 15 RV ordinance went into effect. It was supposed to keep RVs on the move and not permanent fixtures in neighborhoods. LA Councilmember Nithya Raman voted against the ordinance, arguing the city's lack of towing and enforcement capacity.

The number of RVs along the Cahuenga Pass in Raman's district along the 101 Freeway is down but some are still present.

NBC4 spotted one that was in bad condition with parts of it sticking out into the lane of traffic. The city's Bureau of Street Services says it's updating lighting along the road and the council district has been diligent in regular cleanups in the area, which may have forced some movement.

The RVs from the Cahuenga Pass now parked along Forest Lawn Dr. outside the Warner Brother Studios. There is one that appears to have a rooftop sitting area with a homemade telescope.

"There's limited space for towing vehicles just based on capacity," said Richard Tefank, the LA Police Commission Executive Director.

Tefank warned us in May that enforcement would be tough, citing the lack of places to impound large RVs. There are 19 contracted impound lots around LA. There is only one that can accept large RVs.

Councilmember Raman said in a statement to NBC4 that this is exactly why she voted against the ordinance even as her teams work to help those living in these to find other options.

"I'm really comfortable where I am, my own place. No one tells me what I have to do. No rules," said the man living in his RV. "You take city housing and have to follow the rules."

NBC4 reached out to Warner Brothers for a comment since so many of these RVs are parked near their studio entrance.

NBC4 has not received a response back yet.