LA City Parks Open Cooling Centers Ahead of High Temperatures

The City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks will be reopening cooling centers at specified facilities to help Angelenos stay cool during days of high temperatures reaching above 90 degrees.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing requirements capacity is diminished, everyone is encouraged to call ahead to check availability. The centers will follow the LA County Public Health social distancing guidelines during hours of operation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The following cooling centers will be open Tuesday, June 15, 2021 through Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the following city Recreation and Parks locations:

Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center: 7326 Jordan Ave. Canoga Park, CA 91303, (818) 340-2633

Highland Park Adult Senior Center: 6152 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042, (323) 256-6866

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center: 5056 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403,(818) 386-9674

South Los Angeles Sports Activity Center: 7020 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90003, (323) 758-8716

Van Nuys Recreation Center: 14301 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405, (818) 756-8131

After the conclusion of the centers' activation hours, the facilities will continue to follow the citywide park closures restrictions mandated by City's Safer L.A. directives and the LA County Public Health orders until further notice.

Additional information regarding L.A. City cooling center facilities is available at:

By calling 3-1-1,

By calling the Recreation and Parks Public Information Office at (213) 202-2700,

By visiting laparks.org/emergency/cooling-center-activation or by visiting emergency.lacity.org/resources/beat-heat.