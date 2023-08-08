The City of Los Angeles will see one of the most consequential labor movements in recent years as more than 11,000 city employees are walking off the job Tuesday.

SEIU 721, the union representing workers from San Pedro to the Griffith Observatory, is protesting “bad faith” contract talks over a number of issues, including staffing shortages across the city. While the strike is set to last for 24 hours, the union is hoping to send a strong message to the city.

“We’re not trying to destroy or hurt anything,” Gilda Valdez, Chief of Staff of SEIU Local 721, said. “But we want to send a strong message to the City of LA. Don’t come to the table and mess with us.”

Picketers arrived at LAX early Tuesday. Travelers were asked to arrive early for flights due to possible traffic disruptions. at the entrances into the airport. More picketers arrived at City Hall later in the morning.

The massive walkout will halt or limit an array of public services while some essential programs will remain intact.

LA City services to be halted

Trash collection: If Tuesday is your trash day, it will be delayed by one day.

CARE & CARE+ operations: There will not be any homeless encampment cleanups. Service calls to remove debris or safety hazards will not be returned. For sewer-related emergencies, the city government may hire contractors to provide repair or maintenance.

Public pools: It may be another hot summer day, but LA residents won’t be able to cool off at city-run swimming pools. Some municipal pools may be closed.

Animal shelters: While city-run shelters will be closed to the public, some emergency services, including taking care of sick and injured animals, may be available on a limited basis.

LA City services to be limited

Parking enforcement will be delayed as traffic officers are joining the strike.

Traffic control near big and special events will be delayed, which may lead to heavy traffic near event sites.

Service requests for traffic signal and sign repairs may be delayed.

311 call centers remain open, but city officials warn there may be longer-than-usual wait times.

LA City services not affected

Emergency services by the LAPD and LAFD

Homeless and housing programs across the city of LA

City-run summer camps, day care centers

Public libraries

Los Angeles World Airports also warns LAX operations may be delayed as well. Air travelers are being urged to get to the airport an hour earlier for arrival.