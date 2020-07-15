Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

LA Coliseum Torch Lit on 60th Anniversary of JFK Speech

Kennedy delivered what became known as “The New Frontier" speech on July 15, 1960.

The Olympic torch at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was lit Wednesday to mark the 60th anniversary of John F. Kennedy's acceptance of the Democratic Party nomination for president at the historic stadium.

The torch lighting was requested by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, daughter of the late Supervisor Kenneth Hahn, who led the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention, held in the adjacent Sports Arena.

Memorial Coliseum hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics. Los Angeles is scheduled to host a third Olympics in 2028.

Janice Hahn is the current president of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission.

