LA Comic Con is Connecting Fans With ‘Main Stage Monday’

Every Monday in June, LA Comic Con will host a live event for fans on YouTube.

While comic book and pop culture fans are staying home because of COVID-19 health concerns, they are connecting virtually with the help of LA Comic Con organizers. Each week, LACC has been spotlighting fans in their cosplay from home attire, comic book artists, authors, and small businesses.

Now they are introducing “Main Stage Monday” throughout the month of June. Every Monday, LACC will re-broadcast a panel from the Main Stage at the 2019 LA Comic Con. On June 1, they will re-share the “SpongeBob Squarepants” and “Steven Universe” panels from last year.

Organizers will be hosting the re-broadcasting of these panels live on their YouTube channel every Monday at 5:30 PST. They say they have been inspired by the LACC community to connect in this way, as well as feature businesses and fans from the community on their website.

They are also featuring local comic book stores like The Perky Nerd, Comic Book Hideout, and Golden Apple Comics and several more that have reopened as part of  LA’s Phase 2 guidelines for post-COVID operation.

For more information on what LACC is doing to stay involved with the comic book community virtually, visit comicconla.com.

