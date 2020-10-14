LA Companies to Offer Virtual Job Fair

Various companies and organizations in the Los Angeles area will be hiring through a virtual job fair that will take place on October 13 and 14.

"Superate LA Virtual Career Fair" will take place between 12 and 5 p.m., and is aimed, according to its organizers, "to help displaced workers who are seeking new career opportunities."

The virtual event will allow people seeking a job to know the employers who are hiring and the vacancies they offer. The potential employees can also have online conversations with recruiters and connect with companies for future job opportunities.

To register for the event, click here.