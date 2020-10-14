Job Fair

LA Companies to Offer Virtual Job Fair

The last day to participate is Wednesday, October 14.

By NBCLA Staff

File photo.

Various companies and organizations in the Los Angeles area will be hiring through a virtual job fair that will take place on October 13 and 14.

"Superate LA Virtual Career Fair" will take place between 12 and 5 p.m., and is aimed, according to its organizers, "to help displaced workers who are seeking new career opportunities."

The virtual event will allow people seeking a job to know the employers who are hiring and the vacancies they offer. The potential employees can also have online conversations with recruiters and connect with companies for future job opportunities.

To register for the event, click here.

Job Fair Oct 7

Culver City to Present Free Virtual Job Fair

Job Fair Oct 5

Casinos in SoCal Are Looking to Fill More Than 300 Positions

Best Buy Sep 24

Looking for a Job? Best Buy is Hiring for the Holiday Season

This article tagged under:

Job Fairvirtual
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us