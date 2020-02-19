LAX

LA Considers Plan to Allow Transit Users to Cut Security Checkpoint Lines at LAX

Los Angeles World Airports will report back to the City Council on a plan that gives security line priority to transit users

By Jonathan Lloyd

Thanksgiving travelers wait in the security line at Terminal 1 at LAX
Getty

Public transit users would be given priority entry at security checkpoints at Los Angeles International Airport under a proposal being considered by the Los Angeles City Council.

The council voted Tuesday to explore tha plan, which would allow transit users of Metro rail and bus lines, LAX Flyaway Bus, municipal transit providers or privately operated, scheduled bus services to cut security lines at one of the nation's busiest airports.

"For passengers at LAX, traffic congestion and long TSA lines are a real nuisance," said Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who authored the motion. "What better incentive is there at LAX than getting to cut the long security lines? It's a win-win for passengers and a good opportunity to encourage ridership on the upcoming Crenshaw LAX rail line."

A similar program has already doubled ridership on the Logan Express for Boston Logan International Airport, Blumenfield said.

Los Angeles World Airports will report back to the City Council on the feasibility of creating such a program.

