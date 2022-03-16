city budget

LA Controller Identifies $55 Million in Unused Special Funds for Use Next Year

"There is nearly $55 million just sitting in funds that haven't been touched in more than two years. This money could be used to save services," LA City Controller Ron Galperin said.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Following warnings about potential budget trouble ahead for Los Angeles, city Controller Ron Galperin on Wednesday released a report identifying about $55 million in unspent special funds that could be used to ease budget strain.

Galperin warned on March 1 about the city's financial position in the next fiscal year, as expenses are expected to increase due to employee raises that were deferred during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the city will have already used the $1.28 billion it received through the American Rescue Plan.

"There will be difficult funding choices in the upcoming budget because programs created during the pandemic to improve neighborhoods and help our most vulnerable residents no longer have a clear funding source," Galperin said.

"If the city wants to preserve them, it needs to strongly consider using special funds to help pay for them. There is nearly $55 million just sitting in funds that haven't been touched in more than two years. This money could be used to save services."

Galperin's report Wednesday identified nearly $55 million that have been unspent for years in special funds, which were created to pay for specific projects, including grant programs and capital projects. Of the city's 621 special funds, 187 were "idle," with money not being spent for at least two years.

Los Angeles Feb 12

City Controller Candidate Rob Wilcox Attacked Near Los Angeles City Hall

Los Angeles Oct 31, 2021

Applications Open for LA's Basic Guaranteed Income Program

Hispanic Heritage Month Sep 15, 2021

Hispanic Heritage Month: See Map of Cultural Sites in LA

According to Galperin, the city has used idle funds in the past, including following his 2018 report identifying $28 million in unspent special funds, which the City Council then used to free up money for active projects. Los Angeles also used about $200 million from its special funds to pay for emergency COVID-19 relief programs before being reimbursed by federal assistance.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This year, Galperin recommends the city use the special funds to reduce the burden on the general fund and use the money to support public safety or social and economic development programs. He also suggested the city regularly review all of its funds and find ways to expand the funds' use by determining which can be modified to pay for more projects and programs.

The full report is available here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

city budgetLos AngelesRon GalperinCity Controller
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us