LA Controller Launches Map To Help Angelenos Find Free Tax Prep Services

Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin Thursday announced an interactive map to help low- and moderate-income Angelenos find free tax preparation services before the May 17 filing deadline.

"So much has changed during the pandemic, but the requirement to file taxes remains. This map will help Angelenos get their taxes done on time and claim credits they need and deserve," Galperin said.

The map is specifically designed to help people who earn less than $57,000 a year and qualify for state and federal Earned Income Tax Credits.

Elderly Angelenos, as well as those with disabilities or limited English skills, are also urged to check eligibility for the free services.

The locations highlighted on the map have IRS-certified volunteers who provide basic tax prep services and enrollment specialists who help people sign up for public benefits, including the CalFresh food assistance program, Galperin's office said.

"As the taxpayers' watchdog, I believe everyone -- especially people in disadvantaged communities -- should have access to resources that will save them money and put them on better financial footing during this difficult time," Galperin said.