taxes

LA Controller Launches Map To Help Angelenos Find Free Tax Prep Services

The map is specifically designed to help people who earn less than $57,000 a year and qualify for state and federal Earned Income Tax Credits.

By City News Service

Texans have a two-month grace period to file taxes with the deadline pushed until June 15.

Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin Thursday announced an interactive map to help low- and moderate-income Angelenos find free tax preparation services before the May 17 filing deadline.

"So much has changed during the pandemic, but the requirement to file taxes remains. This map will help Angelenos get their taxes done on time and claim credits they need and deserve," Galperin said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The map is specifically designed to help people who earn less than $57,000 a year and qualify for state and federal Earned Income Tax Credits.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

New Batch of $1,400 Stimulus Checks Includes More Payments for People Who Recently Filed Their Tax Returns

stimulus checks Apr 21

Some Californians Will Soon See Golden State Stimulus Payments. Here's What to Know

coronavirus Apr 21

You May Have to Pay Back Some of the New $3,000 Child Tax Credit

Elderly Angelenos, as well as those with disabilities or limited English skills, are also urged to check eligibility for the free services.

The locations highlighted on the map have IRS-certified volunteers who provide basic tax prep services and enrollment specialists who help people sign up for public benefits, including the CalFresh food assistance program, Galperin's office said.

"As the taxpayers' watchdog, I believe everyone -- especially people in disadvantaged communities -- should have access to resources that will save them money and put them on better financial footing during this difficult time," Galperin said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

taxes
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us