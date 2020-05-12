LA Could be Under Stay Home Order Through August, Top Health Official Says

Some form of stay-at-home restrictions will likely remain in place in Los Angeles County through August barring a "dramatic change in this virus or in the tools" available to fight COVID-19, the county's top public health official said.

Barbara Ferrer's comments came at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday during a debate over how long a moratorium on evictions should remain in place.

She did not directly address the extension of the current public health order set to expire Friday.

Ferrer has repeatedly said that the stay-home order will likely need to continue in some form past its scheduled expiration date. It remain unclear what elements of the sweeping order might remain in place.

The county's "Safer at Home” order was set to be in effect through May 15. The order, which sets social distancing requirements for individuals and businesses, was aligned with the Governor's March 19 order, which requires Californians to stay at home unless performing essential activities.