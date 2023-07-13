LA Councilman Curren Price to be arraigned on criminal charges

Arraignment is set today for Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price, who was charged last month with theft by embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest for allegedly voting on projects involving developers tied to his wife's consulting firm, then failing to report the connections.

The criminal complaint alleges that Price, 72, effectively embezzled money between 2013 and 2017 by having the city cover roughly $33,800 in medical premiums for Del Richardson, to whom he claimed to be married, although he was still married at the time to Lynn Suzette Price.

Price, who has maintained his innocence -- has represented the Ninth District, which includes most of South Los Angeles and Exposition Park, since 2013. He previously served in the state Assembly and state Senate.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The councilman was charged June 13 with five counts of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest, according to the criminal complaint.

Price sent a letter that afternoon to Council President Paul Krekorian announcing his decision to step down as council president pro tem, and surrendering all of his committee assignments.

“While I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name against unwarranted charges filed against me, the last thing I want to do is be a distraction to the people's business,” Price wrote in the letter, first obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Krekorian introduced a motion to suspend Price a day after the criminal case was filed. But the Los Angeles City Council's Rules, Elections, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee subsequently voted to defer a recommendation regarding the possible suspension of Price until its Aug. 25 meeting.

Nearly a week after LA City Councilmember Curren Price was charged with 10 felonies, today the council elected his replacement as President Pro Tem. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News on June 20, 2023.

Price issued a statement shortly after the committee meeting, saying he was pleased that the committee delayed its vote as he has ``not yet had the opportunity to answer the unwarranted charges'' against him.

“I hope that the committee, and the full Council, will extend the same presumption of innocence that the law extends to me, and I look forward to proving my innocence,'' Price said in a statement.

Price is the latest Los Angeles city official to fall into legal or political turmoil. Former council members Jose Huizar and Mitch Englander have both pleaded guilty to federal charges in recent years, while Councilman Mark

Ridley-Thomas was convicted earlier this year of federal charges for trading votes during his time on the county Board of Supervisors in exchange for benefits provided by USC to his son.



Former City Council President Nury Martinez resigned last year after being caught on tape in a racially charged conversation with two other council members and a county labor official discussing the council's redistricting

process.