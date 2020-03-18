Los Angeles

LA Councilwoman: Unpermitted Street Vendor Ban Necessary Amid Coronavirus

"It is in the public's best interest to eliminate the congregation of people in all public spaces. Street vendors are no exception.''

By City News Service

Food cart
Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 23: A food cart vendor cooks food in Times Square on March 23, 2012 in New York City. A recent study found that the Times Square district contributes up to 10% of all jobs in the city and is responsible for approximately 11% of economic activity. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said Wednesday the Los Angeles City Council's action on Tuesday to immediately prohibit unpermitted street vending was warranted amid the state of emergency declared in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We must take preventative measures seriously and help flatten the curve on the spread of this virus," Rodriguez said. "Large public gatherings at restaurants and food establishments present a public health risk. It is in the public's best interest to eliminate the congregation of people in all public spaces. Street vendors are no exception.''

The Los Angeles Police Department and the city's Bureau of Streets Services will immediately begin enforcing the city's emergency action on unpermitted street vendors, the councilwoman said.

Rodriguez's original motion called for a complete moratorium on street vending, whether the vendors have permits or not, but under the advice of the city attorney, she submitted a substitute motion during Tuesday's council meeting to target just vendors who don't have the proper permits.

The councilwoman said that until Wednesday, the city permit requirement was not being enforced in order to comply with a council-approved grace period that was supposed to last until June, which was to be used as a time to provide for outreach and education of the permitting process.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelescoronavirusStreet Vendors
