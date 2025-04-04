LA County reaches unprecedented $4 billion tentative settlement in sex abuse cases

What to Know Most of the cases, which date back as far as 1959, covered by the proposed settlement are from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

They involve allegations of abuse at Los Angeles County Probation Department centers and the MacLaren Children's Center.

If approved, it would be the costliest financial settlement in Los Angeles County history.

Los Angeles County has reached an historic $4 billion tentative agreement to settle more than 6,800 sexual abuse cases dating back decades.

If approved, the tentative agreement, which will be considered by a claims board and the full County Board of Supervisors, would be the costliest financial settlement in Los Angeles County history.

"On behalf of the County, I apologize wholeheartedly to everyone who was harmed by these reprehensible acts," Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport said. "The historic scope of this settlement makes clear that we are committed to helping the survivors recover and rebuild their lives—and to making and enforcing the systemic changes needed to keep young people safe."

Most of the cases, which date back as far as 1959, covered by the proposed settlement are from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s and involve allegations of abuse at Los Angeles County Probation Department centers and the MacLaren Children's Center. MacLaren was closed in 2003.

Investigations continue and two cases have been submitted to county prosecutors for consideration of charges.

The tentative agreement resolves most of the claims filed against the county under AB 218. The 2020 state legislation waives the statutes of limitations on such cases and provided a three-year window that allows victims of childhood sexual abuse to take action.

The cost of the settlement will have a significant impact on county finances for decades. Paying for the settlement would involve money from reserve funds, issuance of judgment obligation bonds and proposed cuts in departmental budgets.

The county said it expects to make annual payments totaling hundreds of millions of dollars through 2030 with significant annual payments continuing through fiscal year 2050-51.

An independent team of allocation experts would determine how the money is distributed.

The Claims Board on will consider the proposal April 7. If approved, the agreement will go before the full Board of Supervisors April 29.