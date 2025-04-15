LA County allocates $3M to support soil testing for Eaton Fire victims

After tests found elevated levels of lead in soil near the Eaton Fire burn area, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday to allocate $3 million to help affected property owners conduct more detailed testing.

The county Department of Public Health released test results last week that showed levels of lead above health screening thresholds in the soil at properties downwind from the Eaton Fire.

“The source of lead in the fire is reasonably expected to be from the burning of homes with lead-based paint, which was common prior to 1979,” according to the department. “Caltech reported that more than 90% of the houses in Altadena were built before 1975.”

The county agency noted that “because there are many potential sources of lead in soil in the Los Angeles area, additional assessments will help understand how much of the lead found in the samples came from the 2025 wildfires versus other sources.”

The county is expected to issue a final report in May.

The health department said that in all areas with ongoing fire debris, residents are reminded to not inhale, ingest or come into contact with ash, soot, and/or fire debris and to use appropriate personal protective equipment.

“Additionally, community members are encouraged to review the soil sampling results and consider taking appropriate precautions if your home is in one of the areas where soil sample screening thresholds have been exceeded,” they said.

To assist property owners with that work, Board Chair Kathryn Barger introduced Tuesday's motion to make funds available to affected residents – generally those downwind and within a one-mile radius of the burn zone.

“The findings shared by the Department of Public Health are concerning for our residents who live near the Eaton Fire burn area and are now facing the possibility of soil contamination,'' Barger said in a statement.

“I'm aware some of my constituents want to test their soil but are worried about the cost. This motion is about making sure they have access to resources and support to protect their health and their homes,” she added.

The funds were allocated from the county's Lead Paint Hazard Mitigation Program settlements. The board also instructed the DPH to contract with testing laboratories and provide assistance to property owners.

Additional information on the testing results is available at publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/wildfire/post_fire_assessment_plan.htm.