LA County average gas price rises for 52nd time in 57 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 4.8 cents on Monday to $5.915, a day after increasing 13.6 cents.

The average price has risen 52 times in the last 57 days, increasing 94.3 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 39.2 cents more than one week ago, 62.5 cents more than one month ago, and 48.6 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 57.9 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price rose 4.2 cents today to $5.912, a day after increasing 16.7 cents. It has risen 50 of the past 56 days.

The Orange County average price is 41.5 cents more than one week ago, 67.3 cents more than one month ago and 52.1 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped 54.7 cents since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose a half-cent to $3.881, its 11th consecutive increase. It is 4.9 cents more than one week ago, eight-tenths of a cent more than one month ago, and 20.3 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.135 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Oil costs are putting upward pressure on pump prices, but the rise is tempered by much lower demand,'' Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager, said last week.

“The slide in people fueling up is typical, with schools back in session, the days getting shorter, and the weather less pleasant. But the usual decline in pump prices is being stymied for now by these high oil costs.”