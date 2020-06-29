LA County Beaches Closed for Fourth of July Weekend

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills Station announced that all LA County beaches, piers, access points and bike paths were to close for the Fourth of July weekend.

Though the LA County Public Health Department did not announce the sweeping step in an early afternoon news conference, despite being asked.

The Lost Hills station made the announcement via Twitter later Monday afternoon.

Today, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors announced the closure of our beaches, piers, beach bike paths, and beach access points beginning 7/3/2020 through 7/6/2020. The LHS Beach Team will be patrolling the beaches throughout the weekend...https://t.co/N2Mb1ETR2A pic.twitter.com/251bXVSuTP — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) June 29, 2020

Later Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn confirmed all county beaches were to be closed Friday through Monday for the Fourth of July weekend.

The sheriff's department warned of $1,000 fines for trespassing.

The announcement comes as the total case number for LA County hit 100,000 Monday.

Los Angeles County health officials reported 2,903 new cases of coronavirus, the largest single-day total by far during the pandemic. The total number of cases has now topped 100,000, reaching 100,772.

The mayor of Los Angeles was set to hold a news conference later Monday.