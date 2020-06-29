coronavirus pandemic

LA County Beaches Closed for Fourth of July Weekend

By Heather Navarro

A pedestrian walks on the sand at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Friday, June 26, 2020. California reported 5,349 new cases, its second-largest daily jump, for a total of 195,571, according to state data. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills Station announced that all LA County beaches, piers, access points and bike paths were to close for the Fourth of July weekend.

Though the LA County Public Health Department did not announce the sweeping step in an early afternoon news conference, despite being asked.

The Lost Hills station made the announcement via Twitter later Monday afternoon.

Later Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn confirmed all county beaches were to be closed Friday through Monday for the Fourth of July weekend.

The sheriff's department warned of $1,000 fines for trespassing.

The announcement comes as the total case number for LA County hit 100,000 Monday.

Los Angeles County health officials reported 2,903 new cases of coronavirus, the largest single-day total by far during the pandemic. The total number of cases has now topped 100,000, reaching 100,772.

The mayor of Los Angeles was set to hold a news conference later Monday.

