LA County Beaches Set to Reopen for Specific Use on Wednesday

Los Angeles County beaches will reopen Wednesday for active use only, but parking lots, piers and boardwalks will remain off limits, county officials announced Monday.

The beaches have been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they remained off limits even as the coastline reopened for active use in Orange County.

On 5/13, LA Co. beaches reopen w/ the following rules:

• Individual/family activities & exercise ONLY

• No lying or sitting on sand, canopies, coolers or picnicking

• 6+ ft. physical distancing & masks REQUIRED

• Parking lots, bike path, piers & boardwalks remain CLOSED pic.twitter.com/SkGYuf51fM — LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) May 11, 2020

Los Angeles County beachgoers will also be restricted to active uses.

In other words sunbathing, sitting on the sand, setting up canopies and picnicking will all be off limits, according to the Department of Beaches and Harbors.

Beach parking lots will remain closed, as will the beach bike path and all piers and boardwalks, according to the county.

Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died from natural causes on Monday at the age of 92.

Beachgoers will also have to wear masks and maintain a six-foot buffer between themselves and others under continued social-distancing requirements.

Orange County's beaches are also open under active-use-only restrictions, however, many people were seen in recent days lying on towels and sunbathing, in apparent defiance of the requirements. Authorities have said they would try to educate people in violation of the rules instead of issuing citations.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery urged people to adhere to the rules in Los Angeles County.

Metro's mask requirements go into effect. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Monday May 11, 2020.

"I urge everyone to follow all Public Health Orders for your safety and your neighbors, and please use the beach responsibly by practicing physical distancing,'' he said in a statement. "The beach will be open for active uses only, such as walking, running, surfing and swimming. If beach visitors do not follow all the rules, the state of California or Los Angeles County can once again close our beaches. By abiding by these measures, you will play an important role in keeping the beaches open.''

Also in the South Bay, Hermosa Beach was set to re-open with the same restrictions. Hermosa Beach’s Strand and Pier were to stay closed. Hermosa parking lots will open with time limits.