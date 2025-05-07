LA County blames Trump adminstration for cuts to HIV prevention program

The Los Angeles LGBT Center says lives are now at risk since funding for HIV prevention has been cut off by the county.

In a sharply worded post on Instagram, Joe Hollendoner, the nonprofit’s CEO, says its progress in reducing the number of new HIV transmissions in the region is now in jeopardy thanks to budget cuts. The county blames the Trump administration for the loss of funding.

“We have seen a radical decline in new HIV cases as a result of our HIV prevention efforts here in Los Angeles and what I’m incredibly worried about is if the county stops funding HIV prevention work, that new cases will skyrocket,” Hollendoner said.

The county had a $1.8 million contract with the center that provided clinics and outreach services to communities at risk of HIV infection. Hollendoner said the loss of funding could result in 30 job cuts and infections could rise again.

“What we know is that there are still health disparities among communities of color, immigrant populations as well as trans communities, and so the divestment of HIV protection services will only enable those disparities to continue, if not grow,” he said.

In a social media post, LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said it wasn’t the county’s doing in cutting the funds, but rather the president’s administration.

“The designated HIV-prevention money the county sends to our partners comes directly from the federal government,” Horvath’s post read. “The new administration has completely abandoned its promises to fund this life-saving work.”