LA County Board of Supervisors Votes to Develop Plan to Shut Down Downtown Men's Central Jail

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted 4-0 to direct an existing task force to develop a plan that would allow the board to shut down the downtown Men's Central Jail within one year.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger made clear that her support for gathering additional information about alternatives to a jail did not mean that she supports closing the facility.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas did not respond to the role call for the vote, though his earlier comments made clear he was in favor.

