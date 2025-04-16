Crime and Courts

LA County board backs motion to put the brakes on street takeovers by doubling fines

Another vote will need to be held to fully approve the proposal's language

By Benjamin Papp and City News Service

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion 3-0 Tuesday to double the fines for street takeovers and sideshows.

Sideshows are when groups of cars take over a large intersection to street race and perform burnouts. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“Though street takeovers have occurred in Los Angeles since the 1980s, they have increased dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic and have become increasingly more dangerous; oftentimes resulting in deaths, robberies, high-speed chases, and more,'' according to the motion.

Los Angeles Apr 4

Here are 50 problem spots for street takeovers and racing in Los Angeles

Crime and Courts Jun 17, 2024

Street races, takeovers on the rise in early 2024

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Current civil penalties for drivers sit at $500. If approved, the new motion would double that to $1,000.

The proposal also aims to enable “removing posts and demonetizing profiles that promote illegal sideshows on major social media platforms.”

“Live streaming these illegal events often causes an influx of participants and can facilitate a localized environment becoming more prone to rapid growth in the illegality, often overwhelming law enforcement efforts to mitigate and disperse the events,'' the motion reads.

Tuesday’s vote means the Board supports the motion. Another vote will need to be held to fully approve the proposal's language.

Street racing has long been an issue in Los Angeles. In 2024 the city reported 176 street races between January and March, up nearly 50% from the same period in 2023. Takeovers rose 2% to 190 incidents in the same period.

The number of reports of illegal street races and intersection takeovers increased in Los Angeles in the first months of 2024. The I-Team's Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024. 

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsLA County
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us