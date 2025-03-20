weather

LA County captures 11.9 billion gallons of stormwater amid unusually dry winter

Despite recent rains Los Angeles remains in drought conditions, highlighting the need for long-term water conservation efforts and stormwater management investments.

By City News Service

GettyImages

The series of late-winter storms that brought much needed rain to the region last week raised the total volume of stormwater captured by Los Angeles County to 11.9 billion gallons just weeks before the end of storm season on April 15, officials said today.

To date, downtown Los Angeles has received only 6.5 inches of rainfall since Oct. 1, 2024, less than half the annual average of 15.4 inches, according to LA County Public Works.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

By contrast, downtown LA received 21.2 inches of rain last year, enabling the county to recharge its groundwater aquifers with more than 117 billion gallons of stormwater -- enough to meet the needs of nearly 2.9 million people for a year, according to the county.

California Wildfires Mar 13

Rebuilding after the fires: Cleanup efforts push forward despite rain

weather Mar 12

Atmospheric rivers are getting bigger, wetter and more frequent, study shows

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The unusually dry winter underscores the need for continued investments in stormwater management and water conservation, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.

"While recent storms have boosted our local water supply, dire drought conditions persist,'' Horvath said in a statement Thursday. "Now more than ever, we must increase water agency coordination and the resiliency of our local water supply through the LA County Water Plan.''

The plan emphasizes increasing local water supply and regional resilience by capturing and re-charging stormwater, according to Public Works.

The plan seeks to improve regional water supply reliability by leveraging collective water resources and infrastructure, improving the quality, production and cost-effective treatment of unused groundwater supplies, ensuring a consistently high standard of water service, with focused attention to under-resourced communities, and mitigating the impacts of wildfire on local water supplies, according to Public Works.

This article tagged under:

weather
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us