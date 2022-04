LA County COVID Numbers: Cases are Going Up, With Variant Accounting for Most

LA County COVID cases are mirroring a trend across the country, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release, saying the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant accounted for 84% of cases in the county in the latest stats.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the BA.2 subvariant accounts for 93% of cases across the U.S.

LA County analyzed data from cases for the week ending April 2.

The LA County Department of Public Health also said the average number of daily cases is going up.

Over the last seven days, the daily case number has increased from 960 (reported two weeks ago) to 1,553.

The silver lining is severe illness and hospitalizations have gone down, as well as deaths related to COVID 19.

The county also noted however, "For the week ending April 8, unvaccinated people were three times more likely to be hospitalized compared to fully vaccinated residents, and six times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated and boosted. And the likelihood of dying was also 16 times higher for unvaccinated residents compared to residents who were fully vaccinated for the week ending April 1."

The county urged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.

Data on cases through 12 p.m. 4/24/2022 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: