LA County DA investigator killed in Downey Crash

An investigator with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and his wife, a teacher, were killed Sunday in a crash in Downey.

Sergeant Emilio Guerrero, 52, and wife Annabel Guerrero, 47, were Downey residents, according to a Downey Police Department.

The crash occurred about 2:05 p.m. at the intersection of Paramount

Boulevard and Gardendale Street, police said.

A vehicle driven by a 60-year-old South Gate man crashed into the

vehicle driven by Emilio Guerrero, police said.

The crash remained under investigation. Anyone with information

