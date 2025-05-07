The month of May was declared as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Los Angeles County, the board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday.

Under the theme “A Legacy of Leadership and Resilience, the declaration aims to appreciate the contributions of AAPI communities in SOuthern California and across the country while recognizing the deep cultural heritage, " the county said in a statement.

“Our AAPI communities have long been a source of strength and inspiration in Los Angeles County,” said Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis. “From the historic enclaves of Little Tokyo, Chinatown, Historic Filipinotown, Thai Town, and the diverse immigrant neighborhoods of the San Gabriel Valley, our county’s landscape reflects stories of perseverance, pride, and progress. This motion ensures those stories are uplifted and celebrated.”

“Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have played an essential role in shaping the rich cultural fabric of our county,” said Chair Kathryn Barger. “I’m proud to co-author this motion and celebrate the lasting impact of AAPI voices in our communities. By honoring them this month, I hope younger generations feel inspired and continue developing a sense of cultural pride. That is priceless.”

Los Angeles County is home to the largest AAPI population in the country, with more than 1.5 million Angelenos with ethic ties to East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Pacific Islands.

APPI residents make up some 15% of the population of LA County with nearly 11% of the households speaking an Asian or Pacific Islander language at home, officials said.