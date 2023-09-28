LA County deputy's grieving family stunned by decision not to seek death penalty

Brittany Lindsey and Ryan Clinkunbroomer were walking on a beach Sept. 12 when the 30-year-old Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy got down on one knee in the sand.

It is a cherished moment that Lindsey holds close.

"All my best friends were there,' Lindsey said. "My family, his family, his best friends. It was the best day ever. If I could go back to any day, I would go back to that day."

Then came Sept. 16.

Lindsey was just minutes away from arriving at work when she received a phone call. Her fiance had been shot and killed, ambushed in his patrol vehicle as he was stopped at a red light outside the Palmdale Sheriff Station.

"I also get sad, because I remember that time, and I’m like if I could go back to that day, I’d hug him a little bit harder, or hold onto his hand a little bit longer," Lindsey said. "This is the longest I’ve gone without seeing him, since we started dating.

"It's just getting rougher because I just expect him to walk in the door."

Days later, Lindsey was among Clinkunbroomer's family members standing behind the county's top prosecutor at a news conference when they heard words that left them shaken. The suspect charged with murder in the ambush shooting death of the 30-year-old deputy would not face the death penalty, if convicted.

"We found out when the public when the public found out," mother Kim Clinkunbroomer said. "To me, that’s not taking my son’s life into account, so he’s pretty much saying this individual’s life is more important than my son, her fiancé, and he should live.

"I'm a victim of a crime, (Ryan's fiancée) is a victim of a crime. One of the harshest crimes ever, so if he’s not defending my family, with my son’s murder, he’s certainly not going to defend you as a victim of another crime."

The 29-year-old man accused of pulling up next to Clinkunbroomer, seated in a patrol SUV near the sheriff's station, and opening fire is charged with murder, plus special circumstance allegations of murder of a peace officer, murder committed by lying in wait, murder committed by firing from a car, and personal use of a firearm. He entered a dual plea of not guilty, denying all special allegations, and not guilty by reason of insanity.

His family has said he suffers from schizophrenia.

A legal analyst explains how a schizophrenia diagnosis could impact the criminal case against a man accused of killing a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in an ambush-style shooting. Alex Rozier reports Sept. 19, 2023.

"We have nothing but compassion for the family of Deputy Clinkunbroomer," Gascón said in a statement. "They are experiencing an unthinkable loss. The death penalty is not a deterrent and California presently has a moratorium on executions, there by significantly diminishing the possibility of an individual sentenced to death ever facing the executioner's justice."

In March 2019, California Gov, Gavin Newsom signed an executive order declaring a moratorium on capital punishment in California. California's last execution was in 2006. More than 700 people were on death row at the time.

Sheriff Robert Luna said authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.

If schizophrenia is proven, the court would need to determine whether the suspect is fit to stand trial. If found competent, defense attorneys could pursue an argument that the suspect did not know right from wrong at the time of the killing.

As the legal process plays out, grieving family members are remembering the fourth-generation law enforcement officer for his kindness and compassion.

"He’s just everything," said Lindsey. "So respectful, so thoughtful, so caring, loving, hardworking. Always made sure I was taken care of. He had the best smile, best heart. I just miss him."