Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Off-duty LA County deputy killed in Santa Clarita crash identified

The 21-year-old deputy joined the LA County Sheriff's Department in May 2024.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy killed in a crash north of Santa Clarita Monday has been identified.

Deputy Daniel Valencia Chavira, 21, was died and several others were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash. Chavira joined the force in May 2024.

"He's 21 years old," Sheriff Robert Luna said. "That's tragic… any way you put it, but the fact that he's only 21 years old. Incredible young man."

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department called Chavira a "dedicated young deputy whose passion for service was evident from day one."

Chavira is survived by his father Rodrigo Valencia, his two brothers, Rodrigo Valencia and Deputy Rene Valencia-Chavira, who works at Lancaster Station, and his wife Deputy Crystal Valencia, who works at San Fernando Court. His sister Detective Nancy Alcaraz and her husband Deputy Martin Alcaraz, who both work at Palmdale Station.

Five people were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as a result of the crash, according to LASD. Details about what led to the crash on the twisting two-lane road were not immediately available.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. at Francisquito Canyon Road just south of Dry Gulch, according to LASD. The severity of the injuries by those who were hospitalized was not immediately clear.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, who was taken from us far too soon," Luna said in a statement. "Our deputy dedicated his life to the service and safety of others, both in and out of uniform. His commitment to public safety was not just a job -- it was who he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who knew him."

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentSanta ClaritaLASD
