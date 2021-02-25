A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was killed in a crash Thursday morning in the Lakewood area.

The crash was reported at about 9 a.m. near Del Amo and Paramount boulevards, according to a tweet from Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The crash involved an on-duty member of the department’s motorcycle unit.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed crash debris and a car with front-end damage at the intersection.

"I can confirm this appears to be an unfortunate accident," Villanueva tweeted.

Details about the crash and the deputy’s identity were not immediately available. Sheriff Villanueva said more details will be provided at a news conference later Thursday.

A flag was placed over the body of the deputy at the scene of the crash.