LA County Election Results Confirmed, Some Candidates Head Into Runoffs

Results of the March 3 primary election have been certified by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office, finalizing plans for runoffs in a series of local races.

Most notably, county District Attorney Jackie Lacey will have to compete in a November runoff against former San Francisco D.A. George Gascon in her bid for reelection. Lacey had been hoping to avoid the runoff and initially earned more than 50% of the vote.

But as vote-counting continued over the past three weeks, Lacey's percentage slowly waned, and finished at 48.6%. Gascon finished a distant second at 28.2%.

At Los Angeles City Hall, meanwhile, Councilman David Ryu is headed to a November runoff with Nithya Raman, a homeless nonprofit leader. Ryu finished first in the March 3 election with 44.7% of the vote, while Raman received 41.1%.

Current County Supervisor and longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas will also face a runoff election in the 10th Council District, facing attorney Grace Yoo, who received 23.6% of the vote to his 44.31%

Former state Sen. Kevin De Leon won the 14th Council District seat outright, winning 52.6% of the vote.

Second Council District Councilman Paul Krekorian was re-elected with 66.7% of the vote, as was Council President Nury Martinez in the Sixth Council District with 71.9% of the vote, and Councilman John Lee successfully defended his seat with 50.6% of the vote.

Eighth District Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson ran unopposed and was re-elected.

The runoff election will be held Nov. 3.