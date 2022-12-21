LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until the End of January

An eviction moratorium and tenant protections were extended this week until at least Jan. 31 in Los Angeles County.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell's motion called for the extension of protections that were wet to expire at the end of the year. The motion was developed to align the county's protections with those of the city.

The Los Angeles City Council already voted to end the city's eviction moratorium and tenant protections on Jan. 31.

Mitchell's motion also cited the surge of the "respiratory illness trifecta" of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, that could create further burdens for renters during the winter. Tenant protections were enacted by the county and many other jurisdictions at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and its public-health lockdowns that forced many people out of work.

While the motion only extended the renter protections through January, the board also backed an amendment by Supervisor Hilda Solis asking county staff to study the possibility of extending the protections even further, through June 30. She said such a move would help prevent tens of thousands of renters from being evicted, while also providing more time to inform both landlords and renters about when the definite end of the eviction moratorium would be.

Solis' motion asked for a report back in 30 days on such an extension, along with the proposed creation of a $5 million relief program for "mom-and-pop" landlords who have been unable to collect rent during the tenant protections.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said assistance for small landlords must be included in any possible future extension of the tenant protections.

The Board voted 4-0 to approve the motion, and the amendment, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstaining.