Starting Monday the monkeypox vaccine will become available to more people across LA County.

The Health Department wants to continue to vaccinate high risk individuals as the rare virus continues to spread.

LA County Public Health officials have been working to do outreach to reach this point, reaching out to individuals who are at high risk letting them know that the vaccination is available.

The rollout of the vaccine comes with a warning that it is in very limited supply. There is a very short list of people who are eligible to receive the shot.

Those eligible include patients already being served by community sexual health clinics including gay and bisexual men along with transgender women.

Monkeypox is characterized by lesions on the skin and can be transmitted by skin to skin contact as well as contact with contaminated objects.

County public health officials say they're focused on making sure the vaccinations will be offered in an equitable way.

"We've taken a much more targeted risk-based approach," said Dr. Andrea Kim from the LA County Department of Public Health. "We really want to be partnering with our community clinics because it's our community sexual health clinics who serve transgender women."

The monkeypox vaccine is a two-dose regimen.